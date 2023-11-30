Chillicothe Kids Christmas

Chillicothe’s Annual Kids Christmas will be Friday evening at the Livingston County Courthouse. Main Street Chillicothe Director Tommi Walker says this is for children 4-14 years of age.

There will also be a free card-making area for the shoppers as they wait for the gifts to be wrapped by volunteers.

The Kid’s Christmas is from 4:00 to 6:00 pm

The Memory Tree Lighting at Silver Moon Plaza scheduled for Friday has been postponed. Updates will be announced.

If you have questions about the events, call 660-646-4071.