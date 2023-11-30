Chillicothe Police For Wednesday

Chillicothe Police report for Wednesday includes 81 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

1:00 pm: An Officer was at the courthouse for Court duties when an individual surrendered on a Livingston County warrant. That person was processed, posted bond, and was released.

1:23 pm: An Officer was called to the area of Ryan Lane and Brunswick Street for a well-being check of a subject. The person was found to be relieving themself in public and found to be intoxicated. When the officer made contact, the person resisted arrest. They were processed, cited, and released.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and follow-up investigations.