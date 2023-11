North Central Missouri College is exploring the establishment of a Satellite Campus in Chillicothe. NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver says Livingston County is a major supplier of students to NCMC. A survey for PLAN 2025 has been sent to Chamber of Commerce members and others to gauge interest and the types of courses to offer.

If you have received a link to the survey, they are due by December 8th.

SURVEY LINK: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ncmcmarketresearch