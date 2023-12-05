Search
Laclede Man Injured In Crash

A single-vehicle crash in Linn County Monday morning left a passenger with minor injuries.  State Troopers responded to the crash on US 36, five miles west of Meadville at about 6:00 am.  According to the report, 30-year-old Eric Miller of Brookfield was westbound and lost control on an ice-covered bridge and struck the bridge.  A passenger, 40-year-old David Walker of Laclede was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.  Miller was not injured.  They were both wearing safety belts.

