Laclede Man Injured In Crash

A single-vehicle crash in Linn County Monday morning left a passenger with minor injuries. State Troopers responded to the crash on US 36, five miles west of Meadville at about 6:00 am. According to the report, 30-year-old Eric Miller of Brookfield was westbound and lost control on an ice-covered bridge and struck the bridge. A passenger, 40-year-old David Walker of Laclede was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Miller was not injured. They were both wearing safety belts.

Like this: Like Loading...