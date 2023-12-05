Planning and Zoning Actions

The final plat of the Chillicothe Industrial Park was tabled by the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Commission. The Commission met Monday evening with four items on the agenda.

The Chillicothe Industrial Park final plat was to be reviewed, but engineers have not completed the work. The review was table to next Month.

The board was required to again consider the requests by the Historic Preservation Commission for the Historic District Overlay to include 1111 and 1114 Trenton Street. This is St. Columban Church and Bishop Hogan Memorial School. And the request to make the Butcher/Greever building at 400 Third Street a Historical Landmark.

Both were approved and will be sent to City Council for final approval.

The Commission held a review of a request to change zoning of a property at 104 Graves Street from I-1 Industrial to C-3 Commercial. The property had at some time been changed to a residential property without a change of zoning. The commission approved the change.