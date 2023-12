Filing for the April Municipal Election opens today. In Livingston County, this includes filing for school board seats, the Ambulance District, Nursing Home Board, Public Water Supply Districts, and positions on City Boards for Chula, Ludlow, Mooresville, Utica, and Wheeling.

Water Districts, School Districts, Livingston County Nursing Home Board, and Cities will file at their respective offices.

Filing for the Ambulance District is at the Livingston County Clerk’s office.