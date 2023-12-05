Man Arrested Following Brief Stand-Off With Deputies

An attempt to serve a warrant in the 300 block of East Jackson Street Friday afternoon resulted in a stand-off. Livingston County deputies were let into the home, but the subject of the warrant chose to resist arrest and he fled into a bathroom and locked himself inside. He claimed to be armed with a knife and was not going back to prison. Chillicothe Police Department arrived to assist and the Department of Emergency Service was standing by.

Deputy Jennifer Plummer worked to de-escalate the situation. They believe the man had taken some drugs and then agreed to come out.

The man surrendered and was taken into custody, but was showing signs of an overdose. He was treated by emergency services. He was later taken to jail for mental health treatment.

A report was sent to the prosecutor for additional charges.