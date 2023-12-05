Chillicothe Police For Monday

Nearly 100 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Monday. Some of the calls include:

10:48 am, Officer contacted with information on a hit-and-run crash on private property in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The Officer responded and collected evidence.

4:42 pm, Report of two-vehicle, non-injury crash at Mitchell Road and US 36. One person was cited for failure to yield.

7:18 pm, Officers responded to assist Emergency Services for an unattended fire in the 300 block of Bridge Street. They arrived to find an unattended wood pile fire. The fire department responded and extinguished the fire. The investigation is ongoing.