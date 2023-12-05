Rattlesnake Creek Bridge In NW Bridge Bundle

A bridge that has been closed for several months in Livingston County will be on the bid-letting schedule this month. The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge on Route D due to deterioration.

The bridge is part of MoDOT’s Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be part of the December 2023 letting for contractor bids. The bundle includes bridges in Livingston, Linn, Chariton, Carroll, Sullivan, Putnam, and Mercer counties.

MoDOT budgeted $30 million for the bridges that must be completed by the end of 2026.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission will award the Design-Build team contract in their meeting this month. Once the contract is approved, the contractor will develop a schedule for the work.