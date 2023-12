A special Chillicothe City Council workshop to meet with architectural firms interested in working with the City on a Police Facility Needs Assessment will be held Wednesday at 4:00 pm. The workshop will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall.

The City had made a Request For Qualifications (RFQ) and the three firms were chosen from those that responded to meet with the council, providing additional information before a selection is made.

This is an open workshop session.