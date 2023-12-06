Prescribed Burn Class In Linn County

A prescribed burn workshop will be held in Brookfield on Thursday. The Missouri Department of Conservation will conduct the workshop at the Linn County Area Career Center, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Prescribed burns are an efficient and cost-effective tool for managing vegetation, whether for wildlife habitat or in forage pastures with native warm-season grasses. This workshop will provide information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn.

Registration is required. When registered, participants will be given a link to a virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and there is a $25 charge to a third-party host (not MDC). The online course can be completed in approximately 2 to 4 hours. Please bring your certificate of completion to the workshop.

You must be 18 and older to register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZTu.