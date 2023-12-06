CMU Sells Truck & Sets Holiday Trash Routes

A truck was sold and the Holiday Trash Routes are set. The Chillicothe Board of Public Works approved the sale of 2005 pick-up from the Water Resource Department. The high bid for the truck was $5,600.

The Chillicothe Refuse Department has set the Holiday Trash Pick-Up for the Christmas holiday. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says they will pick-up three routes in one day.

Hopper asks those affected to be patient, but if you feel your trash was missed on that Wednesday, December 27th, call the office.