Lila I. Hudgins, age97, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2023 at her home in Clinton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the Vansant-Mills Chapel in Clinton, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service. A graveside with burial will follow at 3:00 PM in the Utica Cemetery in Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be left to the Clinton Senior Center and may be left in care of the funeral home.

Lila was born on December 17, 1925 in Breckenridge, Missouri to Albert and Eliza (Curnow) Goodman. She graduated from Mooresville High School in 1943. She went on to marry Harold R. Hudgins on June 19, 1943, to which they had three children.

Lila was full of life and loved every minute of it. She enjoyed singing, water skiing and her Iris. She was known as Iris lady at home and “Little Mama” to her friends in Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband (Harold). She leaves behind her three children, Doris Hudgens of Clinton, Missouri, Janet (Gary) Anderson of California, and Gary (Cynthia) Hudgins of Texas, 10 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren and even great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home in Clinton, Missouri.