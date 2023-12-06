Marilyn B. Smith, 87 of Chillicothe, MO. passed away at Morningside Center in Chillicothe, on Saturday December 2, 2023. She was born February 1, 1936 in Stanberry, MO to parents Benjamin Theodore Boley and Olive Clythene (Reese)Boley. Marilyn graduated from Stanberry High School then worked as a bookkeeper for Chillicothe Lumber Co. for thirty-two years. She married Jule Martin Smith on August 21, 1954 in Eldon, MO. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Chillicothe, MO. Marilyn enjoyed Reading, Crossword puzzles, Playing pool, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

Marilyn is Survived by two Daughters; Tracy (Don) Herrbach of Kearney, MO. and Nancy (Bob) Triska of Chillicothe, MO. Grandchildren; Carrie (Terry) Grider of Kearney, MO., Brent Dunivent of Lathrop, MO., Caitlin (David) Disney of Des Moines, IA., Carter (Faith) Mitchell of Lee’s Summit, MO., and Cameron (Tabby) Mitchell of Chillicothe, MO. Great Grandchildren; Hunter Moore, Aubrey Moore, Haisley Grider, Sadie Dunivent, Knox Dunivent, Wesley Mitchell, Carson Disney, and two babies on the way Baby Mitchell and baby Disney. One sister Margaret Petty, St. Joseph, MO. several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and brother John Boley.

Service for Marilyn will be at 11:00 am Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Edgewood Cemetery. A visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:30 am Thursday. Memorials in Honor of Marilyn may be made to Camp Rainbow.