Flu Season Is Here… Vaccinations Available

This is the Flu Season and the Livingston County Health Center is starting to get reports of flu cases.  Lori Murray from the Health Center says there was a surge in cases last week.

Murray says the flu shots cover Influenza B and other strains.  The flu shots are available at the Health Center.

Appointments can be made by calling 660-646-5506.  The walk-in vaccinations are available Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 am to Noon and 1:00 to 4:30 pm.

The shots will help build immunity before the Christmas Weekend.

 

Murray says adults 60 and older can also receive the RSV vaccination.

