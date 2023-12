A Chillicothe man held on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence made an appearance in Livingston County Associate Court. Thirty-one-year-old Tyler Montana Gibson was arrested on November 6th and was in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. The hearing was continued until December 20th at 9:00 am at the request of Gibson.

Gibson remains in custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500 cash only.