Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early December includes several incidents, arrests, and additions to the Most Wanted List.

Incident Reports:

December 1st, Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer filed a report of an incident from November 30th on a Chillicothe School Bus. The report states a juvenile student was making unwanted sexual comments to another student and when told to quit, a male student displayed an open pocket knife with the blade near the victim. School Officials, Parent(s), and the Juvenile Office are aware of the situation and taking appropriate action.

December 3rd, at 11:15 am a fraud/scam report was taken as an elderly woman was scammed out of $5,000 after falling for a social security SCAM. This scam originated outside the US.

December 3rd at 6:32 p.m. during a traffic stop on U.S. 36 west of Chillicothe, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle and the juvenile driver admitted to having recently smoked marijuana. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the juvenile driver was detained. Following a blood draw, the driver was cited for alleged speeding and DWI-Drugs.

December 4th, deputies responded to a report of an unattended death in Ludlow. A senior citizen passed away in his home. Preliminary investigation suggests the passing was due to natural causes.

Five added to the Livingston County Most Wanted List:

31-year-old Jonathan Garcia of Kansas City, is wanted on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Failure to Appear on a charge of alleged Trafficking Drugs. Bond is set at $25,000.

25-year-old Jeramiah Calen Dewayne Brittain of Gallatin wanted on Livingston County warrant for alleged Resisting/Interfering with an Arrest and a warrant for alleged Absconding While on Furlough. Bond denied by the court.

41-year-old Amanda Lee Burns of Brookfield wanted on a Livingston County warrant for Alleged Driving While Revoked/Suspended and a warrant for alleged Absconding While on Furlough. Bond denied by the Court.

35-year-old David Edward Buesing of, Raytown, wanted on a Livingston County warrant for Alleged Failure to Appear on alleged Non-Support – Total Arrears in Excess of 12 Monthly Payments, with bond set at $15,000 by the court.

36-year-old Nola Chanese Glasgow for Alleged Failure to Appear in Court on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance. Bond set at $5,000 by the court.

Other Arrests:

December 1st, LCSO arrested 27-year-old Alexis Cheyenne Knouse of Wheeling, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on original class B misdemeanor Property Damage-2nd degree. Knouse posted the $500 bond and was released with a new court date.

December 3rd, about 1:55 a.m. Deputy stopped a vehicle they checked speeding on Washington Street and this resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Jacob Maatu Wangawi Vainuku of Brookfield, for alleged Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License. Mr. Vainuku was processed at the LEC and released on a summons.

Additional Information:

December 5th LCSO transported Felicia Martin to the Missouri Department of Corrections in Vandalia on a writ. We have billed the State of Missouri for $477.05 in expenses.