Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred thirteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

12:26 p.m., Officers responded to the westbound lanes of US 36 Highway for a report of a vehicle unable to maintain lanes and had traveled into a ditch multiple times. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and other Officers were able to get into position to deploy spike strips. The vehicle was successfully spiked and came to a stop. The Officers found the driver was suffering from a medical emergency. Chillicothe paramedics responded and took the woman to the life-flight hanger and she was flown to a Kansas City hospital for the medical condition. The driver was not injured from the deployment of spike strips.

3:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of W Business 36 on a report of trespassing. Officers asked the suspect to leave and the person refused multiple times. Officers arrested the man and he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

7:53 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of W Business 36 Highway. Officers discovered the woman had a suspended driver’s license. She was arrested and later released with a citation for driving while suspended.

8:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Sunset Ave. for a possibly suicidal juvenile. Officers spoke with the parents and advised them on how to get immediate help.