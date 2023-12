Livingston County Deputies arrested and booked 25-year-old Gage Logan Manley of Chillicothe on a warrant for alleged failure to obey a Judge’s orders, on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and is held pending the posting of $25,000 cash-only bond. His next appearance is December 20th in the Associate Courtroom for a preliminary hearing.

