Mayor Accepting Applications To Fill Board Opening

An opening on the Chillicothe Board of Public Works will be filled by appointment by Mayor Theresa Kelly. The board can not have more than two members from any one political party. Currently, there is one Democrat, one Republican, and one Independent. That means applications will be accepted from candidates from all political parties.

Anyone interested can pick up a board volunteer form at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall. Forms need to be returned by December 15th at 5:00 pm.

Qualifications include: A resident of the City of Chillicothe for at least two (2) years preceding their appointment. Administration shall all respects be entirely non-partisan.]