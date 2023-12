Rain, snow, and ice are all conditions we could encounter on the roads this winter, and we need to be prepared. Shane Hux from the Highway Patrol says plan for any trips and even daily driving.

Clear all of the snow off your vehicle, as the snow blowing from the vehicle can affect other driver’s safety.

Hux says if you are on the road and have a crash or end up in the ditch, don’t wander off.

Remain safe and dial *55 to contact the Highway Patrol.