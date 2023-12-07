Northwest Bridge Bundle Awarded

The Northwest Bridge Bundle, to replace or rehabilitate the 13 priority required bridges along with 18 alternate bridges in Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan counties is awarded to the Capital – Horner & Shifrin team for design/build of the bridges. This includes the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge on Route D in Livingston County.

The next steps in the design-build project include executing a contract, developing a schedule of work, and beginning final design plans.

Missouri Department of Transportation Project Manager Michael Marriott says “We are expecting construction to begin on the first bridge in the summer of 2024.” He says MoDOT will work closely with the team to develop the schedule and communicate all bridge closures and timelines in advance.”

The work is expected to be completed by the end of, 2026.