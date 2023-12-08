Bishop Hogan Play Auditions

Bishop Hogan School is presenting Fatima Live, a play that will be presented in April at Bishop Hoganc School. Steve Whitson is organizing the play and says auditions will begin this Saturday at the Knight of Columbus Hall in Chillicothe.

The auditions are open to anyone in the community from age 5 to older adults who is interested. They begin at 10:00 am and continue until 2:00 pm. Anybody is welcome to audition.

For more information on the play visit Fatima-live.com or contact Steve Whitson at 660-973-6349.