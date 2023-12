A Polo man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Ray County. State Troopers responded to the crash at about 6:00 am on Route D at Grove Road as the driver, 59-year-old Gregory Gervy was westbound and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment and came to rest in the trees.

Gervy was taken to Excelsior Springs Medical Center with minor injuries.

Gervy was also arrested for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the road, resulting in a crash.