Sheriffs Office

The office of the Livingston County Sheriff will be moving back to their own building. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they received notification that the County will not participate in the Law Enforcement Center project.

The tenants that moved to the old sheriff’s office, Rumery and Associates and the Driver’s License Examiners, have been given 90 days to find new offices.

The timeline for the move of the Sheriff’s office is not known at this time as remodeling of the offices will be required.