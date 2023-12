A Chillicothe woman made an appearance on two counts and was arrested on an alleged bond violation.  Forty-three-year-old Katie Jill VanHorn was arrested for the alleged bond violation on charges of alleged Harassment and Stealing.

Vanhorn is held with no bond allowed.

A bond hearing is set for December 14th

VanHorn also has Plea and Trial Setting on January 4th for alleged harassment and stealing.