A Chillicothe woman accused of four counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child and one count of resisting arrest entered a guilty plea on one count of endangering. The guilty plea was made as 40-year-old Nicole Marie Koch appeared in circuit court as part of a plea deal. This included dropping the remaining counts.

Sentencing on the one count is set for February 8th at 9:00 am. As part of the plea deal, the prosecutor has recommended suspended imposition of the sentence with 5 years’ probation. Koch remains free on bond