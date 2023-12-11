Delbert Allen Thompson, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Delbert was born the son of Glenn and Mary (Wampler) Thompson on August 22, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1960 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Missouri. Delbert was a physical education teacher at the elementary level in Chillicothe, until his retirement in 1999. He was united in marriage to Beverly Jean (Luetticke) Nosek on June 9, 1979, at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home.

He was a former member of the American Alliance for Health Recreation and Dance, as well as the Missouri Alliance for Health Recreation and Dance. Delbert was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Livingston County Retired Teachers Association, and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. He was also a former volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

During his coaching career, Delbert had many memorable experiences; however, his greatest occurred in 1976. Delbert coached the 13 to 15 year-old girls softball team from Chillicothe. That special group won the Missouri State Championship and went on to the National Championship in New York, where they placed second.

Gardening was a passion of Delbert’s, having shared the fruits of his labor with family, friends and neighbors. He was admired for his backyard strawberry patch and the wonderful strawberry jam he served at the family table. His cooking and baking skills were top-notch, and the Christmas season was a special time during which he gifted goodies, especially his delicious coffee cake.

Additional survivors include his stepchildren, Mary Pat Whiteside (Steven), of Chillicothe, Missouri, Randall Nosek (Melissa), of Linden, Michigan, and Jacqueline Tyson (Steven), of Harrisonville, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Spencer Whiteside (Chelsea), Alec Whiteside, Allie Spitler (Jake), Gabe Nosek, Ryan Nosek and Coleman Tyson; two great-grandchildren, Mila Garcia and Presley Garcia; one brother, Alvin Thompson (Charlene), of Chillicothe, Missouri; one sister, Mary Katherine Bonderer, of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one stepson, Joseph Nosek; his parents; brothers, Donald, Leroy, Ralph, Robert, Raymond, and Delford Thompson; one sister, Delores Brewer; and one nephew, Gregory Thompson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, December 14, 2023, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and/or St. Columban Catholic Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.