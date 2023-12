The Chillicothe Hornets wrestling team went 3-0 on Friday night to get their season underway. The Hornets had duals against Penney, Guadalupe Centers Charter, and Carrollton. Chillicothe defeated Guadalupe Centers 84-0, Penney by a score of 48-27, and against Carrollton, in the closest duel of the evening, 48-30. Congratulations to Carter Shipers, Lane Nickell, Cayden Larson and Martin Moore for winning all three of their individual matches on the day.

