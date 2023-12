The Lady Hornets wrestlers were competing in the Excelsior Springs Tournament Friday night. Tori Stoner placed first in her class while finishing the tournament 3-0, winning matches against opponents from Plattsville, Kearney and Park Hill South. Yoo Lee was 2nd in her class, going 2-1 with wins over Lawson and Kearney. Summer Gatson placed 3rd in her class with a win over Excelsior Springs.

Like this: Like Loading...