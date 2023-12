A two-vehicle crash Monday morning left one driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report 23-year-old Sadie A. Enloe o Cameron was westbound on Highway 6 just east of Gallatin and was struck by a southbound vehicle on Highway 13, driven by 74-year-old Randy S. Johnson of Gallatin as he failed to yield while making a right turn. Enloe was taken to Cameron Regional Medical for treatment. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.

