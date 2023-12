Seventy-seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:

8:21 a.m., the Chillicothe Police Department spoke with an individual about possible fraud activity.

12:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun St. for a report of an assault. The investigation is ongoing.

3:20 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 190 and Washington St. for a 2 vehicle crash.

Officers conducted traffic stops and business checks