Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Sunday at about 2:23 am in Johnson County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Allyk T. Gerhart of Milan for alleged DWI, Speeding, and no seatbelt. She was processed and released.

Saturday at about 11:55 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 21-year-old Noah R. Bradley of Utica for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.