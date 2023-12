Six hundred Livingston County residents received greetings from the Livingston County Sheriff in the form of Jury Notices.

The 600 prospective jurors received forms from Circuit Clerk Jane Gann, and the potential jurors would service from February-June 2024.

Those who receive the forms are asked to follow the directions and complete the form online if at all possible. If you have any questions contact the Circuit Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000.