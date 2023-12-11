Rural Fire Destroys Home

A fire destroyed a home on Route A and one person was taken to the Hospital for Smoke inhalation Saturday afternoon. The original report was for a grease fire in the kitchen of the home. The Chillicothe Fire Department received the call to 5481 Route A at about 2:04 pm and arrived in 14 minutes to find the house fully involved. Mutual aid was requested from Chula, Lock Springs, and Grundy Rural Fire.

About 10,000 Gallons of water was used to put out the fire. The homeowner was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

The fire crews were on the scene for nearly three hours