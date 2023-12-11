Weekend Police Report

More than 100 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department over the weekend. Some of the calls include:

Saturday:

1:57 am, Officers made a traffic stop in the area of Graves Street and Business 36 Hwy for expired registration. During the stop, one individual experienced a medical emergency and was transported to Hedrick Medical Center. Following a search of the vehicle, a passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an Adair County Warrant for Larceny.

11:34 am, Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Washington Street in response to a citizen reporting a stolen license plate.

11:42 pm, Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Woodrow Ave and Third Street for a moving violation. One person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday:

3:46 AM consecutive 911 hang up calls caused officers to begin an investigation in the 900 block of 3rd Street which resulted in the discovery of unsanitary living conditions with children currently residing within the home. Children were safely planned out of the home. Child neglect charges are sought.