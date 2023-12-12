Hornets Continue Winning Streak After Taming Tigers

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team has now won four games in a row after their win Tuesday night at Macon. The Hornets were leading midway through the 2nd quarter by a score of 19-13 when Chillicothe ended the first half and started the 3rd quarter on a 16-1 run that put Chillicothe up over 20 points. The Tigers had no answer for James Matthew down low, who finished with 19 points and a double double. Senior point guard Jackson Trout came one point shy of a double double himself as he had 9 points and 13 assists in the 59-32 victory. The 27 point win is the largest on the season thus far for the Hornets who are now 4-2 and will play in the NCMC Shootout next Monday.

Hornets 14 28 48 59

Tigers 9 14 23 32

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Matthew 19, Soljier Allen 13, Trout 9, Langston Johnson 9, Alijah Hibner 4, Noah Rinehart 3, Kenyen Gannon 2

Macon – Johnathan Bray 18, Jace Terry 5, Andre Compton 4, Kace Holman 3, Max McVicker 2