Lady Hornets Basketball Overwhelms Macon

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets are now 6-0 on the season after defeating Macon on the road Tuesday night. The game was close early on with the Lady Hornets holding a 9-7 advantage. That is when Chillicothe found their stride, scoring 16 unanswered points, to push their lead up to 25-7 midway through the 2nd quarter. The Lady Hornets got a lot of production out of sophomore forward Lyla Beetsma who had 18 points in the first half, and a season high 20 points in the game. Beetsma’s offensive performance supplied the Lady Hornets a 37-17 halftime lead.

In the 2nd half, Jolie Bonderer, who provided the role of facilitator in the first half, turned more towards scoring the ball and Chillicothe dominated the 3rd quarter outscoring the Tigerettes 21-3 in the period. The Lady Hornets coasted to victory winning by a final score of 63-31.

Lady Hornets 19 37 58 63

Tigerettes 7 17 20 31

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Beetsma 20, Bonderer 10, Kayanna Cranmer 10, Liz Oliver 8, Delanie Kieffer 5, Ava Leamer 4, Hope Donoho 4, Emerson Staton 2

Macon – Payton Weimer 10, Reece Barnett 9, Ella Barnett 7, Emily Dawson 3, Allie Foster 2