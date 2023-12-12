Tennis Court Rehab Contract Approved On Split Vote

The refurbishing of the Danner Park Tennis Courts will take place in the summer of 2024. The Chillicothe City Council approved the $716,832 contract with Trans Texas Tennis, Ltd. Parks Director Josh Norris explains the work to take place.

Norris says they were offered a savings of more than $29,000 by re-using part of the fencing.

Third Ward Councilwoman Stacey Soper made the motion to approve the base bid with all new fencing to have a consistent look.

The Council approved the bid totaling $716,832 on a vote of 3-2. First Ward Councilman Reed Dupy and Councilman At Large Tom Ashbrook voted no, as they preferred the cost savings.

There would be ADA ramp work needed for one set of courts. The Street Department says they can do that work for $6,000.