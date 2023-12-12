Police Facility Needs Assessment

Another step was taken in determining the requirements for a Police Facility in Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Froamton says they met with three architects last week and in Monday’s Executive Session, the council selected a firm and are now negotiating a contract for the needs assessment. Frampton says this will look at several possibilities.

She says there are many areas of concern with the current facility they hope to address.

Other areas that will be addressed include cost and the funding required to address the findings of the assessment.