Springhill Go-Getters Receives “America’s Farmers Grow Communities” Funds

The Springhill Go-Getters 4H Club is the recipient of $5,000 through the Bayer Fund ‘America’s Farmers Grow Communities’ program. The gift was directed to the club by the winners, Claude and Jackie Woodworth. The funds will be used to assist club members wanting to show animals at regional livestock shows, participate in higher-level events offered by the state and national 4-H organization, or for those members who are looking to expand their 4-H projects.

Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $5,000 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Previous donations have been made to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs.