Tuesday Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 76 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

9:14 a.m., Officers assisted Livingston County Deputies during a traffic stop in which the driver was arrested.

10:11 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington St. and Ryan Ln. for a report of a 2 vehicle crash.

10:36 a.m., Officers assisted Livingston County Deputies in the execution of a search warrant in the 1400 block of Clay St. Officers and Deputies took a man into custody and located a large amount of a controlled substance.

4:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Brunswick St. to take a report of a motorbike that was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

6:02 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Washington St. for a 2 vehicle crash. One party requested an ambulance but transported themselves for minor injuries.

6:30 p.m., Officers received a call regarding possible gunshots. The officer investigated and found it was fireworks.