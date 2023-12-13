Two Crashes Result In Several Injured

A Trenton man and six passengers had minor and moderate injuries in a Boon County crash. State Troopers responded to the crash at about 1:20 pm Tuesday, on Highway 63 at Highway 124. According to the report, 29-year-old Jeremy Fulk of Trenton was northbound on 63 and a semi driven by 44-year-old Bernard W. Kintz of Union was westbound and had pulled into the path of the northbound vehicle and was struck on the trailer.

Fulk, 43-year-old Shelby J. McGowan of Trenton, and one other passenger had minor injuries. There were also four passengers with moderate injuries. All were transported to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. The truck driver was not injured.

In Linn County at about 3:45 am Tuesday, a single-vehicle crash left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred on Route M, 5 miles north of Brookfield as 19-year-old Gage M. Lindsay of Brookfield was southbound and ran off the road, striking the ditch. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment. He was not wearing a safety belt.