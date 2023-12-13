Two From The Area Arrested By Troopers

Two area residents were arrested by the Missouri Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

At about 10:30 am in Morgan County, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Scott Doss of Hamilton for alleged speeding and DWI – Prior Offender. He was held pending the posting of bond.

A Cameron woman was arrested by Troopers in Clinton County. At about 1:30 pm, troopers arrested 45-year-old Jody L Norton for alleged DWI, possession of a controlled substance, property damage, and assault on a law enforcement officer. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail.