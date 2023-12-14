Dr. Mitch Holder Appointed To AACC Commission

NCMC’s Dean of Instruction, Dr. Mitch Holder, was recently appointed to serve on the AACC (American Association of Community Colleges) Commission on Student Success. The appointment is for a term from 2023 to 2026. As part of the appointment, he will serve as the President of the National Council of Instructional Administrators, an affiliate council of AACC, serving provosts, vice presidents of academic affairs, academic deans, and other instructional administrators.

The Commissions are to provide a forum for focused conversation affecting community colleges, provide recommendations influencing federal policy, provide feedback to share legislative priorities, recommend program initiatives, provide advice to the AACC Board and staff, and encourage collaboration among community college entities and organizations.