Identification Of Oak Trees

The State of Missouri boasts 21 species of Oak Trees. Many can be found in the forests and yards, while others thrive in Missouri’s wetlands. The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a virtual program on identifying Oak trees on January 24th, from Noon to 1:00 pm.

This program will cover tips and tricks for figuring out which of these majestic trees you have found. There will also be discussions on how oaks benefit your local wildlife and which species might be the right choice for your landscape.

This program is for those ages 12 and up. Use the link below for registration.

Trees: Missouri Oak ID (Virtual)