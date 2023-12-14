The Holly Jolly Christmas – Chillicothe High School Program

A Holly Jolly Christmas Variety Show, presented by the Chillicothe High School drama and music departments will be this Friday and Saturday at the Performing Arts Center. Drama Instructor Lisa Rule says the students were unsure what to expect for this program.

Rule says the program includes the Drama Department, Vocal Music and Instrumental Music Departments, and the Winter Dance Team.

Rule invites you to take a break in the holidays and enjoy the program.

Tickets will be $5 each and will be available at the door. The program will start each night at 7:00 pm.