In 2020 CMU placed an order for a Digger Derrick, a truck that can be used to auger holes for large utility poles, for lifting transformers, and even as a bucket truck. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says the truck was scheduled to deliver earlier this year, but it did not arrive until late November.

Hopper says the original purchase price of the truck was $223,495.

Hopper says the truck has been in their budget since 2021, so they will pay for the truck at their next meeting.