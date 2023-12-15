County Commission Agendas

Truck bids are on the Livingston County Commission agenda for the week of December 18th. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday has no specific items on the agenda.

Thursday, the commissioners will open bids for a truck at 10:00 am. At 11:00 am, they have a meeting with Stacen Gross about Dispatch.

On the agenda for both meetings are county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Livingston County Commission meetings are open to the public.