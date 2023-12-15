Troopers Report Arrests In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday.

At about 11:55 am in Grundy County, Troopers arrested 25-year-old Shane A. O’Dell of Winston for alleged DWI and leaving the scene of a crash. He was processed and released. No details are reported on the crash.

A San Jose, California man was arrested in Linn County at about 1:50 pm. State Troopers report 52-year-old Alfredo Briceno Reyes was taken to the Brookfield Police Department and arrested for alleged DWI, Speeding, and No insurance. He was processed and released.